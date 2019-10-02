RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Applebee’s is getting in the Halloween spirit with a new “boo-sy” drink!
The new $1 Vampire has “emerged from its coffin” as October’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month.
It’s a bright purple beverage containing rum, strawberry, passion fruit, dragon fruit and pineapple juice.
The “freaky tiki” cocktail is served in a 10 oz. mug and comes topped with a cherry and vampire fangs.
- Shooting reported near Coastal Carolina University, students asked to shelter in place
- With increasing demand for pilots, aviation school looks to move operation from RDU to Johnston County
- Applebee’s selling ‘vampire drink’ for $1 all October
- Classmates collect new toys for third grader who lost everything in house fire
- Durham woman finds hidden camera in phone charger, finds it was used to spy on former roommate
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now