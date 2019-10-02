Applebee’s selling ‘vampire drink’ for $1 all October

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Applebee’s is getting in the Halloween spirit with a new “boo-sy” drink!

The new $1 Vampire has “emerged from its coffin” as October’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month.

It’s a bright purple beverage containing rum, strawberry, passion fruit, dragon fruit and pineapple juice.

The “freaky tiki” cocktail is served in a 10 oz. mug and comes topped with a cherry and vampire fangs.

