RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Applications from students pursuing future careers in engineering, sciences and business fields have seen dramatic increases over the last several years, and the demand for a North Carolina State University degree is now at an all-time high, the school said Tuesday.

N.C. State ranks among the best in the nation in these fields and the university expands to meet the state’s critical workforce needs in these areas.

This demand has driven another record-high year in applications for admission, and this fall N.C. State will welcome the largest first-year class in university history.

Approximately 5,500 first-year students are expected to begin classes in August.

The university will also welcome an additional 1,300 transfer students; with about 51 percent of those coming from the community colleges across North Carolina.

The latest admissions statistics tell the story in detail:

N.C. State received 35,430 applications for admission for the 2022-23 academic year, an 8% increase over last year and a 75% increase over 10 years ago.

The College of Engineering received 9,712 applications for the 2022-23 academic year, an 11% increase over last year and an 83% increase over 10 years ago.

The Poole College of Management received 5,357 applications for the 2022-23 academic year, a 16% increase over last year and a 137% increase over 10 years ago.

“Enrollment growth enabled by the legislature’s tremendous support of the Engineering North Carolina’s Future initiative will fuel N.C. State’s ability to continue educating tomorrow’s workforce and driving our state’s economy forward,” said Chancellor Randy Woodson. “Our enrollment growth is also helping to keep more of our state’s best and brightest close to home, which means a stronger state of North Carolina for everyone.”

Most Diverse Freshman Class

N.C. State said applications and enrollments by students from historically underrepresented groups also continue to increase.

Applications from underrepresented student populations have increased by 117 percent over the past 10 years.

Based on current enrollment projections, N.C. State expects to enroll its most diverse freshman class in university history this fall.