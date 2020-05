FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Power has been fully restored after a outage affected approximately 12,000 customers in the central and western areas of Fayetteville.

Failed equipment was to blame. According to PWC, a blown lightning arrestor, which protects the system from lightning strikes and other major damage, was the cause of the outage.

Major roads were impacted, including Cliffdale Road, Morgantown Road, Skibo Road and McPherson Church Road.

The outage happened shortly before 9 a.m.