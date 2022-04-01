PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has continued its annual April 1 tradition by introducing the newly-hired Deputy Stan Lee, who will enforce the “litterbug law” and serve as the core member of the “Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division.”

You can read the full post from the sheriff’s office on Friday, April 1 below:

Beginning today, a recent bill that was sponsored by Congressmen Marty Huggins becomes law. This law was recently argued in court by attorney Benjamin Matlock and ruled constitutional by the Honorable Judge Judith Sheindlin. The law provides that DNA which was collected from individuals who were tested for all of the known variants of Covid 19, will be compiled into a nationwide database that is to be accessible to various law enforcement agencies, including Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Thanks in part to a case study on the viability of micro evidentiary collection that was done by Sheriff Woody Pride of Pixar County, we have decided to initiate a litter collection program. This will be done by collecting litter wherever it is found and processing it for DNA to be compared against the newly available National DNA Database. Once a match is identified, the offender will be charged under the Code of Virginia that specifically applies to this offense, which is India Delta 10 Tango, also known as the “litterbug law.”

As such, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce our recent hiring of Deputy Stan Lee, who will be the core of our Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division. Stan is trained in the latest litter detection and observation techniques and will be on patrol seeking out those who wish to disparage our beautiful county by not adhering to common courtesy laws. Stan is a multi role deputy who will also be on the lookout for those who are running with scissors, those who enter the water prior to 30 minutes after eating, and those individuals who are stepping on cracks. Those who are found to be stepping on cracks will have to provide proof that their mother’s back is in fact not broken, or even sore.

So please help us welcome Deputy Stan Lee of the Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division of PCSO. We are proud to have him serving the citizens of Pulaski County and we hope that you too will take a stand with Stan Lee against littering. Call your mom.