Are local workers ready to fill thousands of new jobs coming to the Triangle?

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Apple, Google, and Fujifilm are adding thousands of jobs in the Triangle but many are asking if local workers be ready to fill the newly created roles.

After five weeks on the job as Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh says one thing is becoming abundantly clear.

“Any American that wants a job should be able to get a job,” said Sec. of Labor Marty Walsh. “I still think we have a way to go.”

Sec. Walsh believes the administration took steps to help American workers when President Biden signed executive orders mandating $15 an hour for federal contractors.

“We don’t have enough people in the middle class,” said Sec. Walsh. “Those moms and dads that are both working two jobs but struggling to put food on the table and a roof over their head their ultimate dream is to get to the middle class.”

The biggest obstacle he see’s standing in the way of many Americans is a lack of training, which he believes will be addressed with the $1.8-trillion Family Relief Plan.

“I think a lot of cities and towns will be excited to get more job training programs, and looking at if we can tailor those job training programs towards industries that might be emerging in different communities around America,” said Sec. Walsh

Training that Sec. Walsh believes can help people across the Triangle take advantage of recent investments by Google, Fujifilm, and Apple and the thousands of jobs they’re creating.

“Obviously, some you need the college degree, and the master’s degree, and some you don’t,” said Sec. Walsh. “I think creating opportunities for people to get into industries like that is a gamechanger for them and their family.”

As those jobs slowly come online Sec. Walsh says it’s up to you to make sure you’re ready.

“As we get out of the pandemic there’s going to be an opportunity for us not to go back to normal, but to create a new normal,” said Sec. Walsh.