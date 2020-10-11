Argument during card game leads to fatal shooting

ROWLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed when an argument during a card game led to a shooting.

Deputies from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 block of Purvis Road where two gunshot victims were reported.

Upon arrival, deputies located one man suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The other victim, 24-year-old Jamel Hendix of Lumberton had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle before deputies arrived.

Authorities say Hendrix died from his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.