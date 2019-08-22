Arkansas couple’s powerful breast cancer photo shoot goes viral

GILLHAM, ARKNASAS (WNCN) – An Arkansas couple’s photo shoot preparing for the fight against breast cancer has been shared over 275,000 times online.

The incredible photos show Charlie Johnson and her husband Kelsey moments before and after she cut off her hair while fighting breast cancer.

The photographer, Mandy Parks, wrote on her Facebook page saying:

“Strong women aren’t simply born. They are made by the storms they walk through. From the pain, mistakes, and heartache we achieve pride and strength. I don’t know who needs to see this today. Or yesterday. Or someone you know might get this phone call tomorrow. Show them what strength looks like. Let them know they are not alone. Stand by them as they kick this like the warrior they are! Thank you to Charlie Johnson and Kelsey Johnson for allowing me to capture the pain, beauty, and bravery it took to spread this message. Prayers to you both in the fight! I love you guys!”

After the photos went viral, the couple decided to make a Facebook page for supporters, others battling breast cancer, and their caregivers to follow Charlie’s battle as well as share their own.

They call it Charlie’s Journey.

Charlie’s husband, Kelsey, also posted on Facebook to address the positive reaction to the photo shoot saying, “I don’t know where to begin. The amount of support and prayers has been breathtaking. I will be honest I had no idea this photo shoot would have reached this far…Our goal with this photo shoot was to help as many people as we can get through this terrible battle. It has far outreached our expectations I think is fair to say.”

