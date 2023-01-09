TARBORO. N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested overnight in connection to armed robberies at two businesses in Rocky Mount on Jan. 2.

According to Rocky Mount police, Jeremy Johnson was wanted for the morning robberies at a Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard and L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road. He had been considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the robberies happened about 10 minutes apart around 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 2.

In addition to the robbery charges, Johnson had pending charges for assault by strangulation, communicating threats, assault on law enforcement, and trespassing, police said.

Johnson is being held in the Edgecombe County Jail without bond. His first court appearance is pending.