LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify armed robbers who stole from two Dollar Generals in Louisburg on Sunday and Tuesday.

The Sunday robbery happened at the store at 4078 N.C. 56 East and the Tuesday one at 3725 NC 39 North, the sheriff’s office said. Both robberies happened around 9 p.m.

After the robberies, three offenders ran from the store on foot. Sheriff’s investigators believe they had a vehicle parked nearby.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents or sees suspicious activity, please call 911 immediately.

The sheriff’s office said people should be aware of vehicles parked on side roads or close by businesses that seem out of place.