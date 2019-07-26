Armed robbers take off with $40 million worth of gold from airport cargo terminal in Brazil

Authorities in Brazil are looking for several armed robbers who took two hostages and stole a trove of gold and other precious metals worth about $40 million from an airport cargo terminal Thursday. The suspects posed as police officers at Sao Paulo international airport and drove away with the valuables, which was bound for New York and Zurich, Reutersreported.

Security footage showed the suspects arriving at Guarulhos airport in a black pickup truck resembling Brazil’s federal police. Four masked men exited the vehicle, and at least one of them had a rifle. They proceeded to confront the airport workers and forced them to move gold in the pickup truck.

According to police report, the thieves left with about 1,650 pounds of gold and other precious metals.

The Brazilian news outlet Globo.com reported the thieves kept the dispatcher and his family hostage the night before the heist and were able to gain insider information. Following their escape, the vehicle was discarded in a nearby neighborhood.

An airport spokesperson did not comment on the hostages, but said none of the other workers was injured during the robbery.

The airport is operated by GRU Airport, a consortium that includes Invepar, Airports Company South Africa, and state airport operator Infraero. Sao Paulo airport is one of the busiest airports in South America.

