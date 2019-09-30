Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Chapel Hill parking deck

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they made an arrest Monday in a rape and attack on a woman earlier this month near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

According to police, the assault happened around 3 a.m. September 13 in the parking deck of Shortbread Lofts in the 300 block of Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill.

Police along with K-9 units responded to the scene and began searching the area shortly after an assault on a woman was reported.

Police said they made an arrest in the “very difficult case” on Monday, according to a news release.

Vernon Lamont Reed, 46, of Chapel Hill is charged with first-degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and kidnapping.

“The tips, the immense amount of community interest in this case, and the hard work of our investigations team are what have led us to the arrest today,” Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said in the news release.

Reed is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond. His first court appearance will be Tuesday.

