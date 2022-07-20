DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have arrested a 27-year-old in connection with a June 25 shooting that left one dead.

Durham police said officers were called to the 2700 block of Holloway Street shortly after 2 p.m. where they found a shooting victim inside a car.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead, police said.

Durham police said the victim’s car hit a utility pole after the shooting – causing a power outage in an area along Holloway Street from Junction Road to Lynn Road, police said.

On Wednesday, Durham police announced the arrest of Jermaine Lamont Lunsford, 27.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.