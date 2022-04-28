GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham traffic stop became a chaotic scene and ended with the arrests of three people.

The incident happened on April 21. just before 2:30 p.m. at The Pines Apartments in Graham.

Devonte Woods says he was pulling back into the Pines Apartments on Ivery Road when a police officer pulled him over.

“He said I didn’t have my seatbelt on, but that’s not what he gave me a ticket for, he gave me a ticket for no license,” said Woods.

People who live at the complex say they were concerned about their friend’s safety.

Concerned neighbors ran outside to catch the situation on their camera, including Matt Cobb, and his younger brother Westley Cobb.

“As we {ran outside}, they gave us guidelines not to cross and we said okay, nobody crossed the guidelines,” said Cobb.

“The crowd started interfering with the investigation, and they said they got to close for safety reasons,” said Tony Velez, PIO with Graham Police Department.

Neighbors say that’s when police tried to detain a 16-year-old in the crowd, but he started running away from officers.

Westley Cobb says he tried to stop the minor to prevent the situation from getting worse.

“I told the police to chill, and one officer grabbed me from behind and pulled me and pushed me out the way,” said the younger Cobb.

The situation escalated to an altercation, ending with three people arrested including the Cobb brothers.

“The three arrests made had nothing to do with the driver of the car,” said Velez.

Velez says the department has seen an increase in crime at the complex.

They responded to about 17 calls in the last few months, including home invasions, shootings, and bullets through walls.

“It tells us a serious issue going on. If I was a resident there, I would have serious concerns people have the right to feel safe in the communities, and you have random bullets going through people’s walls, and cars it’s not a safe place,” said Velez.

Westley admits the neighborhood has seen more officers in the area in the last year.

“People do complain about it, there have been shootings, but it hasn’t been us,” said the younger Cobb.

He just wishes the situation could have been handled differently.

“A lot of people telling me I was in the wrong, the police were just doing their job, but I feel otherwise,” he concluded.

Velez says there were at least three officers involved in the situation. They are still on duty as the investigation continues.