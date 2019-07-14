1  of  2
Breaking News
Arson investigation launched after deadly house fire, Cumberland County officials Transformer fire knocks out power to NYC subways, businesses, elevators

Arson investigation launched after deadly house fire, Cumberland County officials say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The scene in the 4500 block of Dominion Road on Saturday night after a deadly house fire. Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright/Twitter

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly house fire near Fayetteville Saturday night.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4500 block of Dominion Road, just outside the Fayetteville city limits, said Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Patrice Bogertey.

An arson unit is being brought in to investigate the blaze, according to Bogertey and a fire official with Cumberland Road Fire Department, which responded to the fire.

At least one person died in the fire, Bogertey said.

No other information was released about the fire or the victim.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss