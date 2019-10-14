As 29 new foods come to the N.C. State Fair, a Durham smoothie company was awarded best new food

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The week of the North Carolina State Fair has arrived.

Opening day is set for Thursday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Oct. 27. It will remain open for 11 days with plenty of food to taste, entertainment to enjoy, rides and activities.

There are several things new this year: the fair is opening three hours earlier this year, the largest traveling Ferris wheel, Skygazer, is here for the first time standing 155-feet in the air, and fireworks will take place at the pond at gate 8 each night.

Fair-goers can expect a variety of delicious foods as well. There will be more than 200 food vendors to choose from and 29 new foods to taste, many of them are local North Carolina businesses!

At the 2019 media tasting, Tropical Delight from Durham, was voted the best new food this year for its new creation of the tropical delights dole pineapple whip. The North Carolina frozen fruit smoothie business event recently added a gluten free, dairy free, vegan friendly option to its menu.

