As Daylight Saving Time ends, remember to test your smoke alarm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 7. As clocks “fall back,” the American Red Cross reminds everyone to check their smoke alarms as well.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are the county’s most frequent disaster and takes about seven lives per day.

“It’s critical to take action now to be as safe as possible asthe threat of home fires increases with the holidays and cooler weather,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region. “Just in the past three months Red Cross volunteers in this area responded to 253 home fires and assisted 889 people with their recovery. The good news is that you can take a few simple steps this weekend to help protect your loved ones.”

The American Red Cross says early warning from a working smoke alarm during a fire, along with having a fire escape plan that has been practiced regularly, can save lives.

In addition to testing your smoke alarms this weekend, follow these three steps from the American Red Cross to get your home ready: