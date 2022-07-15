RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – A quarter of Americans are looking to go electric on the road for their next car purchase, according to a recent national AAA report.

But between building charging stations and range limitations, hesitation is holding most drivers back from making the switch.

Raleigh driver Will Clayton says he currently gets around 450 miles of range on his gas-powered car. His main concern is losing that long range with an electric car.

“I would if I could,” Clayton said. “Range is a concern but it would be nice not to pay as much at the gas station.”

Jamal Johnson says he has taken his Tesla on North Carolina road trips before, but he cautions that drivers need to plan the route before heading out.

“You have actually set aside time to charge the car,” Johnson said. “So you have to be very purposeful. For me, I’m very purposeful with this car because I drive a lot.”

As of 2021, the statewide electric program Plug-in NC estimated that there are more than 32,000 electric vehicles on North Carolina roads.

They also report just under 2,400 public charging ports.

Electric vehicle charging map, PlugShare, shows a concentration of charging ports around major North Carolina cities, then a thinning of available locations in rural areas.

“If you’re just running errands around town, but when you consider road trips, I do think that is a major concern,” Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas said. “It causes a lot of anxiety because people don’t know, where am I going to find that charging station?”

In January, Gov. Roy Cooper set a goal saying 50 percent of all vehicles sold in the state would have zero emissions by 2030.