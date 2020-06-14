As much as 3,000,000 gallons of effluent discharged from Dunn farm

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials are working to contain a 3,000,000 gallon effluent discharge that happened at a Dunn farm Friday morning.

According to a release, B&L Farms of Dunn has reported to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality a discharge of treatment lagoon effluent due to a partial breach in the lagoon dike.

Environmental specialists estimate that as much as 3,000,000 gallons of effluent was discharged.

Extensive containment and remediation efforts began immediately after discovery of the discharge.

On-site inspections show that a substantial amount of effluent was contained on the farm property. Other efforts have captured and returned effluent to the treatment lagoon.

Animals were quickly removed from the barns.

Some effluent entered a ditch near the farm that extends about a half-mile to a forested swamp, known as Starlins Swamp, which is within the Cape Fear River basin.

Assessments of the swamp are ongoing.

B&L Farms is working with the Department of Environmental Quality to determine the cause.