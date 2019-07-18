Assisted living victims defrauded, 9 facing charges, SC police say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Nine people have been charged with defrauding dozens of residents in assisted living facilities in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators told 7News 45 residents from Summit Hills, Woodland place and the Charles Lea Center were victimized.

Deputies said residents were tipped off when they started receiving bills for mobile phones they never purchased.

The sheriff’s office referred to the crimes as a “criminal enterprise,” involving the re-selling of I-phones.

Deputies said Tamara Marqueeshia Shardana Taylor, 27, of Spartanburg, worked at all three facilities.

Taylor confessed that she would take pictures of the residents’ intake sheets, which contained their birth dates and social security numbers , and send them to Joshua Jonathan Rashaad Glenn, 25, of Spartanburg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Taylor told deputies that Glenn would pay her $20 per picture.

Deputies said Glenn would take the information to Walmarts in Taylors and Spartanburg as well as Target in Spartanburg. He would pay third party Verizon or AT&T representatives to “force” the identification portion of wireless phone contracts.

The representatives would use the victims’ information and Glenn would leave the store with one to five smart phones.

Glenn would take the phones and sell them.

Deputies said Glenn posted on Facebook asking for assisting living facility employees to contact him. He recruited seven people through the post.

A magistrate judge approved 201 warrants for nine suspects, charging them with either financial identity fraud and/or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Taylor and Glenn were each charged with financial identity fraud and exploitation of a vulnerable adult for all 45 victims, deputies said.

All nine suspects were terminated from their employers, deputies said. The sheriff’s office will continue to assist the victims in resolving the fraudulent accounts with Verizon and AT&T.

Deputies said six of the nine suspects have been arrested. The following suspects have been arrested:

Dushawn Michael Woodson, 38, of Spartanburg, worked as a Verizon and AT&T representative at Target.

Tiffany Marie Griffith, 31, of Spartanburg, was a Target employee.

Tamara Shante Carson, 29, of Inman.

Rajshunda Chenell Ojayeria Holmes, 20, of Spartanburg.

Clifford Ulyess Brown, 24, of Wellford.

Malik Divine Gray, 32, of Inman, was a Verizon representative at Walmart.

Joshua Jonathan Rashaad Glenn

Davien Montrell Rodgers, Sr., 23, of Taylors, SC, worked as a Verizon representative at Walmart.

Anyone with information on their whereabout should call 911, our Warrant Division at (864) 596-2189, or Crime-Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and if their information leads to an arrest, they will be eligible for a cash reward.

