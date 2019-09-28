At least 1 injured after motorcycle hits mattress in road near Myrtle Beach

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) – At least one person was hurt after a wreck on S.C. Highway 707 involving a motorcycle and a mattress.

The crash happened around 12:30 Saturday afternoon near the Socastee Post Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol told WBTW.

South Carolina Trooper Tidwell said the southbound lane was blocked until just after 1 p.m.

It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but Tidwell says it appeared the motorcycle driver ran over a mattress that was abandoned in the road.

Authorities are still investigating what happened. There is no word on the condition of the motorcyclist.

