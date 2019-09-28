SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) – At least one person was hurt after a wreck on S.C. Highway 707 involving a motorcycle and a mattress.
The crash happened around 12:30 Saturday afternoon near the Socastee Post Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol told WBTW.
South Carolina Trooper Tidwell said the southbound lane was blocked until just after 1 p.m.
It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but Tidwell says it appeared the motorcycle driver ran over a mattress that was abandoned in the road.
Authorities are still investigating what happened. There is no word on the condition of the motorcyclist.
- At least 1 injured after motorcycle hits mattress in road near Myrtle Beach
- Woman put meth in bean dip eaten by co-workers, deputies say
- Judge orders former NC county manager to start prison term
- Teen killed in crash competed in Miss SC pageant
- Duo stole nearly $16k in loot from Home Depot, then 1 locked himself in hotel room, Durham police say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now