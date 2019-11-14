SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say at least six people have been injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday on Twitter that deputies are responding to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.
Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.
Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.
- At least 6 hurt in Southern California high school shooting
- NY drug traffickers arrested in Durham with cocaine, marijuana, sheriff’s office says
- Disney+ puts warning for ‘outdated cultural depictions’ in some of its classic movies
- Ohio manufacturer announces plans to revive Longaberger baskets
- Twinkies for breakfast? Snack cake in cereal form coming to groceries nationwide
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now