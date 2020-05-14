At least 9,115 out of 16,500+ recover from COVID-19 in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At least 9,115 of the 16,507 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered in the Tar Heel State, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina saw the highest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases at the total surpassed 16,500 on Thursday.

Testing has ramped up across the state. Health officials said 219,268 people have now been tested.

NC health officials said 615 people have died from the coronavirus and 507 are currently hospitalized across 99 counties.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 2,320 positive cases and 62 reported deaths. Wake County remains the second-highest case count with 1,107 testing positive.

Forty-three percent of reported positive cases are people who are between 25 to 49 years old. Eighty-five percent of related COVID-19 deaths have been people 65-years-old, or older.

This this week North Carolina and Charlotte, specifically, are being closely watched by the White House when it comes to COVID-19 numbers. That’s according to a report obtained by NBC News.

The report lists COVID-19 hotspots highlighted in an unreleased White House report and Charlotte is one of the top locations to watch.