SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – The ATF helped multiple law enforcement agencies in Moore County execute search warrants as part of an investigation into recent shootings and drug activity.
Southern Pines police said members of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Pinehurst Police Department and the ATF executed three search warrants on March 4.
The warrants were executed simultaneously at the Brookside Apartments, police said.
Among the seized items:
- .40 caliber Glock handgun
- 10mm Glock handgun that was reported stolen
- Approximately 7 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 261 grams of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
- Firearms accessories and ammunition
- More than $2,200 in U.S. currency
Four arrests were made as part of the investigation:
Tavoris Deundra Little of Southern Pines was charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Little was held under a $50,000 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.
Namir Douglas of Southern Pines was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants in
Cumberland County for:
- Felony breaking and/or entering
- Felony larceny after breaking and/or entering
- Possession of stolen property
- Two counts felony conspiracy
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Second-degree kidnapping
Namir Douglas was held under a $15,000 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.
Siesta Nelums of Southern Pines was charged with maintaining a dwelling for
controlled substances and simple possession of marijuana.
Nelums received a $500 unsecured bond.
Nyasia Ellerbe of Southern Pines was charged with maintaining a dwelling for
controlled substances.
Ellerbe was held under a $2500 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.