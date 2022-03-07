SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – The ATF helped multiple law enforcement agencies in Moore County execute search warrants as part of an investigation into recent shootings and drug activity.

Southern Pines police said members of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Pinehurst Police Department and the ATF executed three search warrants on March 4.

The warrants were executed simultaneously at the Brookside Apartments, police said.

Among the seized items:

.40 caliber Glock handgun

10mm Glock handgun that was reported stolen

Approximately 7 grams of cocaine

Approximately 261 grams of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Firearms accessories and ammunition

More than $2,200 in U.S. currency

Four arrests were made as part of the investigation:

Tavoris Deundra Little of Southern Pines was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Little was held under a $50,000 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.



Namir Douglas of Southern Pines was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants in

Cumberland County for:

Felony breaking and/or entering

Felony larceny after breaking and/or entering

Possession of stolen property

Two counts felony conspiracy

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Second-degree kidnapping

Namir Douglas was held under a $15,000 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.

Siesta Nelums of Southern Pines was charged with maintaining a dwelling for

controlled substances and simple possession of marijuana.

Nelums received a $500 unsecured bond.

Nyasia Ellerbe of Southern Pines was charged with maintaining a dwelling for

controlled substances.

Ellerbe was held under a $2500 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.