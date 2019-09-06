Atlantic Beach flooded in areas after 10 inches of rain and Dorian storm surge

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some flooding was seen in Atlantic Beach as Hurricane Dorian moved out Friday morning.

Over the course of the night, Atlantic Beach received between 8 to 10 inches of rain causing a few side streets to flood, according to town officials.

Public works crews are deploying pumps in some areas on Friday, town officials said.

As of Friday, Atlantic Beach is still without power with some power lines down.

The curfew put into effect Thursday night will be lifted at noon Friday.

“If power is not restored today, a curfew will likely be imposed again tonight,” town officials said.

At noon, access restrictions on the Atlantic Beach bridge will be lifted and all traffic will be allowed onto Atlantic Beach. Reentry passes will not be needed.

Until power is restored the water system will be “significantly impaired,” according to Atlantic Beach officials.

Water should only be used for drinking, bathing and flushing toilets, officials said.

