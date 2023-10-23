FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Here they are, the ones that you love.

Air Supply is bringing their classic melodious harmonies to the Crown Theatre in Fayetteville on Jan. 20, according to a news release.

In 1980, Air Supply released “Lost in Love” which became the fastest-selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. The second single “All Out of Love” climbed the charts even quicker, the release stated.

Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top-five singles. The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies. “Lost in Love” was named Song of the Year in 1980, and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the lead vocalists, met on May 12, 1975, the first day of rehearsals for “Jesus Christ Superstar” in Sydney, Australia. They became instant friends with their common love for The Beatles and, of course, singing.

The trademark sound of Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Russell’s simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Crown Box Office, the Leisure Travel Office on Fort Liberty, and online at Ticketmaster.com