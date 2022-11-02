FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The attorney for the woman who said Fayetteville police assaulted her issued a statement Wednesday about Tuesday’s release of the police body-cam video.

The statement from Carnell Johnson reads as follows:

This video is undeniable. Detective Bell and Officer Haddock weren’t going to believe anything Ja’Lana Dunlap said. They didn’t care that she hadn’t done anything wrong and didn’t pose any threat whatsoever. They brutalized her, they treated her like a criminal and when it was clear there was nothing to charge her with, they tried to invent something. That’s not just the reality of this case. It’s the worst fears of Black men and women across America come to life. Ms. Dunlap wasn’t hyperventilating because she was concealing a crime. She was doing it because she was terrified and, as the video shows, she had good reason to be.” Carnell Johnson

Ja’Lana Dunlap, 22, was parked in a vacant lot owned by her employer on Sept. 6 when the 22-year-old’s civil rights attorney said she was assaulted while handcuffed after she refused to show them her I.D.

Dunlap previously said she was taking pictures of illegal trash dumped on the property for her employer when officers approached her.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins previously said in a statement that her officers thought Dunlap could have been involved in the getaway of a “potentially violent suspect” a half mile away.