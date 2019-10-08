Attorney general’s lawsuit against vape companies leads to sales bans

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday that lawsuits against vaping companies accused of targeting children resulted in some of them not selling products in the state.

VapeCo Distribution agreed not to sell, offer, deliver, market, or otherwise provide vape products in North Carolina, according to a news release. A court also agreed to put in place a temporary restraining order to stop Electronic Tobacconist from selling products in the state.

There are preliminary injunctions in place for three other companies — Electric Lotus, Direct eLiquid, and Beard Vape — that prohibit them from selling products in North Carolina “for the duration of each litigation,” the release said.

“We are only beginning to see the harmful, even deadly health impacts vaping has on young people,” Stein said. “But we absolutely know that their tobacco use is on the rise – and that these companies have aggressively marketed their e-cigs to addict a new generation to nicotine. I’m pleased that the courts have shut these companies down while the cases continue. I will do everything in my power to protect our kids from any illegal business practices.”

Attorneys for three other companies — Tinted Brew, Juice Man, and Eonsmoke — have, in addition to VapeCo, sought to have their cases moved to federal court.

Stein has filed a similar lawsuit against Juul.

