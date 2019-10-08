RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday that lawsuits against vaping companies accused of targeting children resulted in some of them not selling products in the state.
VapeCo Distribution agreed not to sell, offer, deliver, market, or otherwise provide vape products in North Carolina, according to a news release. A court also agreed to put in place a temporary restraining order to stop Electronic Tobacconist from selling products in the state.
There are preliminary injunctions in place for three other companies — Electric Lotus, Direct eLiquid, and Beard Vape — that prohibit them from selling products in North Carolina “for the duration of each litigation,” the release said.
“We are only beginning to see the harmful, even deadly health impacts vaping has on young people,” Stein said. “But we absolutely know that their tobacco use is on the rise – and that these companies have aggressively marketed their e-cigs to addict a new generation to nicotine. I’m pleased that the courts have shut these companies down while the cases continue. I will do everything in my power to protect our kids from any illegal business practices.”
Attorneys for three other companies — Tinted Brew, Juice Man, and Eonsmoke — have, in addition to VapeCo, sought to have their cases moved to federal court.
Stein has filed a similar lawsuit against Juul.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Attorney general’s lawsuit against vape companies leads to sales bans
- Housing company investing $100 million to repair homes at Ft. Bragg
- Is your child dealing with addiction? A local program gives parents the warning signs
- FBI: Inmate is most prolific serial killer in US history
- Men going door-to-door in Clayton with vegetables asking if homeowners want lessons in ‘tossing salad’
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now