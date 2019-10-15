Attorney offers to represent 3-year-old’s abductor for $1

An Amber Alert has been expanded for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney since she was abducted from a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of family)

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) – Attorney Eric Guster took to Facebook Live Tuesday morning in an effort to bring home a 3-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert in Alabama.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was last seen at a birthday party in the Tom Brown Village Saturday night.

In the attorney’s video, which has been shared more than 1,000 times, Guster offers his services to Kamille’s abductor(s) for $1 in exchange for the child’s safe return.

“If you reach out to me…you bring me this child, pay me a dollar, I’m your lawyer at that point. I can’t tell people who you are. I won’t even look at your face. I just want this baby back,” Guster says.

He promises to keep them anonymous as that is attorney-client privilege.

Guster has served as a legal analyst for media including MSNBC, CNN, The Today Show, FOX News Channel and Good Morning Britain.

As of Tuesday morning, Birmingham police have not released any updates on the investigation into Kamille’s disappearance.

As of Monday, officers have detained two people and recovered one vehicle in connection with the abduction.

An Amber Alert for Kamille was expanded from Alabama into surrounding states.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe page to help aid in Kamille’s search.