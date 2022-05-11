(NewsNation) — Escaped inmate Casey White is now back in Alabama. The capital murder suspect and former fugitive was appearing in a special court hearing.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said a judge was placed on standby for White’s arraignment Tuesday night.

As he entered the courthouse, reporters asked Casey White if he loved Vicky White, the late corrections officer accused of aiding his escape, but he did not answer.

Once the hearing ends, Singleton said, White will then be taken to the Alabama Department of Correction, not the county jail investigators say he escaped from on April 29 with help from Vicky White.

Also Wednesday, Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That 911 call can be heard below.

(Courtesy: Evansville Central Dispatch)

White was transported to Florence, Alabama, from Evansville, Indiana, where he was captured Monday after a rollover crash.

Investigators found the couple carrying $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 rifle. They were prepared for a shootout when they were captured, according to Vanderburgh County, Indiana Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Tuesday evening, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.