Australian cyclist dies following bird attack

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA (CNN NEWSOURCE) — An Australian cyclist has died after a bicycle crash — and it was all because of an aggressive bird.

According to Wollongong police, the 76-year-old man was riding his bike in Nicholson Park, south of Sydney, when he veered off the path to avoid a Swooping Magpie.

A Swooping Magpie is a native Australian bird that gets aggressive around breeding season in September and October.

Magpies can cause quite a bit of damage with their sharp beaks and sudden attacks.

The cyclist crashed into a fence and hit the ground, suffering serious head injuries.

Police said the man was airlifted to a local hospital, but died later that evening.

Magpies are protected native species in Australia and it’s illegal to kill them.

