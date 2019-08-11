Authorities investigating deadly shooting at Johnston County Sheriff’s Office

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening.

Detectives were on their way to the scene at 120 S. 3rd St. in Smithfield as of 7:20 p.m., according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

Caldwell said that the scene was active. He also said that deputies are looking for a shooting suspect, but provided no other details.

Caldwell said one person was dead at the scene and the wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted.

