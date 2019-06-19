Pregnant teen missing from town near SC-NC border found safe

Madison Knauff (Family photo)



YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WNCN) – A pregnant teen missing from York, South Carolina, was found safe after the sheriff’s office there put out an alert looking for her.

Madison “Maddie” Faith Knauff, 16, of York, South Carolina, was reported missing on June 15. She was last seen at the Village Station Apartments on India Hook Road in Rock Hill. Officials say Knauff is 7 months pregnant and missed a scheduled doctor’s appointment on Tuesday.

Knauff is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jogging pants.

Anyone who sees Knauff or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers 1-877-409-4321.

