Authorities seize 175+ pounds of cocaine, millions of dollars in Halifax County drug bust

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-agency drug operation resulted in the seizure of more than 175 pounds of cocaine and millions of dollars, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

Agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, sheriff’s office’s from Halifax, Wake, Nash, Orange, Durham, and Franklin counties, as well as police departments from Raleigh, Apex and Garner, took part in the seizure on Tuesday morning in the area of Aurelian Springs Road, Tripp said.

Upon execution of a search warrant, authorities seized 176 pounds (80 kilograms) and approximately $2 million. The investigation began on Monday, according to Tripp.

Two people were arrested and are in federal custody following the operation.

The approximate value of the cocaine is $2.8 million.

Tripp said no further information will be released and he was not willing to share pictures of the seized drugs or money with CBS 17.

