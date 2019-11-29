Authorities seize over 5,000 fake ID’s

(CNN) – Border officials in Kentucky have confiscated more than 5,000 fake ID’s.

The fraudulent documents came from China and were intercepted on the way to New York.

About 2,900 of the ID’s were already completed fake driver’s licenses from a variety of states.

More than 3,100 of them were blanks that could be finished up later.

Officials said fake ID’s can be used to commit a number of crimes.

One of the intended recipients is a person with a child rape conviction.

Authorities believe this person provides minors with fake ID’s in exchange for sex.

The ID’s are thought to be connected to similar shipments that have been intercepted recently.

