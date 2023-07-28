RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Ground broke Friday for North Carolina’s first ever electric vehicle manufacturing plant. The plant marks the first time the company, VinFast, has expanded outside of Vietnam.

When first announced, VinFast estimated the Chatham County plant would bring about 7,500 jobs to the area. VinFast joins a list of high-profile companies choosing North Carolina to do major business in recent years.

Apple

First on the list of big names coming to the Triangle, alphabetically and not based on importance of course, is Apple. The tech giant plans to develop 281 acres of land at RTP near Morrisville.

In 2021, the company announced its plans to build the campus. It has the ability to bring 3,000 jobs as part of a $1 billion investment in North Carolina. The timeline for construction remains unclear.

Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability called the state’s deal with Apple the “worst economic development deal” in all of 2021. The state is providing $846 million in tax incentives over 39 years to bring a headquarters to central North Carolina. A North Carolina State University professor Nathan Goldman disagreed as his research found the state could recoup that big investment in as little as four years because of the tax collections it could spur.

Boom Supersonic

‘Here comes to boom- ready or not’ is a reference to an early 2000’s rock band but it can also serve as a mantra after Boom Supersonic announced last year it would bring a manufacturing and final assembly facility to Greensboro.

The aviation company is building modern supersonic airliners for commercial service. The project brings an investment of more than $500 million through 2030 at a site located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Documents obtained by sister-station WGHP showed the company will hire 1,761 employees during the next five years at an average minimum annual salary of $68,000. WGHP reports Boom plans to have its first passengers in the air by 2029. American Airlines, United Airlines, Japan Airlines and the United States Air Force through Grumman Northrup are all known customers for the company.

Google

In 2021, Google announced it chose Durham for new Google Cloud Hub. That office, already up and running. When first announced, the tech giant projected it could bring up to 1,000 jobs in the coming years and said the hub would grow into one of the company’s five top engineering hubs in the country as part of its $7 billion investment across the country.

A 2018 study from Oxford Economics found that opening a Google data center “has a significant benefit on the local economy,” saying it found “measurable local spillover effects” within three years of its opening. It cites overall employment gains and an increase in the college-educated work force as examples of spillover effects.

On the flipside, some experts warn about a potential negative dominoes effect that could exasperate issues already present in Durham like housing affordability.