Averting fire hazards after Chromebook catches fire in NC classroom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If your child has a Chromebook courtesy of your local school district you may have heard that one caught on fire inside a North Carolina classroom.

As schools around the country continue to lean on technology as a teaching tool Rob Downs of Managed IT Solutions says districts are increasingly drawn to Chromebooks for one reason.

“Mainly a cost factor,” said Rob Downs. “For a Chromebook, you’re looking at a quarter of the price of what they used to use, which were mainly [Apple] MacBooks.”

Downs says in order to cut costs many administrators lost site of one thing.

“Much like many things these days the build quality isn’t as high,” said Downs.

Schools in Forsyth County pulled more than $4 million in Chromebooks from the classroom after one caught fire in class.

“Right now our mindset is ‘phew’,” said Principal Angie Choplin. “Take a breath. Our children are safe, and that is always our top priority.”

“There’s a reason you’re not allowed to check a laptop or a tablet on a flight,” said Downs. “It’s because of the fire risk from the lithium-ion battery.”

In an effort to eliminate fire concerns with computer batteries, Downs says you should avoid stacking things on top of your computer or tablet, keep it clean, and turn it off before you stick it in a backpack or purse.

“If you’ve got a tablet, and you see it getting thicker, bulging, or seperating around the edges that’s a sign there’s a problem with your battery and you should take it an have it looked at by someone,” said Downs.

CBS 17 asked our IT expert if we should cut Chromebooks out of our lives altogether.

“There are millions of these out and about, and you’ve heard about two of these catching fire. Statistically it’s a pretty good run.”

A Wake County Public Schools spokesperson tells CBS 17 that they will continue using Chromebooks in the classroom.

At this time it is not believed that WCPSS has any of the 2015 model Chromebook’s which caught fire in Forsythe County.

