Baby girl dies after being left in vehicle for several hours in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say an 8-month-old infant girl died Tuesday after she was left in a car alone.
Police responded to a report of a child left in a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Adventure Way.
Officers arrived to find that the girl was left in the vehicle alone for “several hours.” Medics also responded and gave first aid to the infant.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation.
Police did not provide any additional details.
Latest Posts:
- Man wanted for trying to steal vehicle with 1-month-old child inside in NC
- GOP, Dems agree on COVID-19 stimulus checks, little else as negotiations intensify
- Essentials to help you look & feel your best this summer
- Tuesday, July 28th : How to look and feel your best this summer
- NC deputy shot, suspect killed during shootout