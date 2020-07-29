Baby girl dies after being left in vehicle for several hours in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say an 8-month-old infant girl died Tuesday after she was left in a car alone.

Police responded to a report of a child left in a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Adventure Way.

Officers arrived to find that the girl was left in the vehicle alone for “several hours.” Medics also responded and gave first aid to the infant.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

Police did not provide any additional details.

