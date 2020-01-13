Baby in stolen car found shivering 20 miles away

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN Newsource) – A couple walked into a gas station in Houston, and it turned into a nightmare situation.

Deputies say around midnight, 21-year-old Kimberly Cook and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Anthony Blue left their 16-month-old asleep in a running, unlocked car in the parking lot.

When they came back out, the car and the baby inside were gone.

20 miles away, a ranger was closing up a park when he spotted what he thought was an animal, but it turned out to be the infant, shivering in its onesie.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Not long after, deputies spotted the vehicle.

And after a short chase, they arrested two suspects for kidnapping and auto theft.

Cook and Blue have been charged with child endangerment.

