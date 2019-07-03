Baby rescued from hot, locked car at SC Walmart; mom charged

Jennifer Renee Wise – FCSO

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby says members of the Florence County Special Operations Team rescued a baby locked inside a hot car in Florence Tuesday by breaking the window.

Kirby says the sheriff’s office got the call at 5:48 p.m. and a deputy arrived at the scene at 5:50 p.m.

Kirby says the mother was in Walmart on South Irby Street and her 16-month-old baby girl was inside the locked car for at least 10 minutes.

Deputies charged Jennifer Renee Wise, 38, of Effingham, with unlawful neglect of a child.

The baby was taken to an area hospital to be treated. She is expected to be OK.

Kirby says the sheriff’s office has put more deputies on patrol during the busiest times of the day which made for a quicker response to this incident.

Kirby says it was 100 degrees Fahrenheit outside at the time, and the car was locked with the windows up and the air conditioner was not on.

Wise is expected to be in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

