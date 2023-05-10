RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a big week for sports and entertainment in Raleigh. PNC Arena will be jam packed with fans of Lizzo and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Arena officials anticipate traffic delays for the remainder of the week as a result.

PNC Arena will host Lizzo on Wednesday at 8 p.m. That will be followed by the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round series on Thursday at 7 p.m. The week wraps up the legendary Stevie Nicks on Friday at 7 p.m.

Along with capacity crowds at the arena, construction is on nearby roads will are expected to cause traffic delays and slow commute times.

Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes if they are not heading to PNC Arena. Arena officials encourage those attending events at PNC Arena to plan ahead, carpool if possible and arrive early.

Parking lots at PNC Arena will open three hours before each event and are reserved for event attendees on the respective days. Doors will open one to one and a half hours before each event.

You can keep up-to-date on traffic condition by using the drivenc.gov site.