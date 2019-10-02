Backyard shed in California listed for rent at $1,050/mo.

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WFLA) — A backyard shed renovated into a studio apartment in San Diego, California is listed for rent online at $1,050 a month.
The listing on Zumper says the Oregon Street rental features a stove and small refrigerator in the kitchen, laminate flooring, wall A/C unit, and water included. The home does not feature a private bedroom or laundry on site.
The price is $1,050 a month and applicants are required to make 2.5 times that amount to qualify.
It is a no smoking and no pets property.
