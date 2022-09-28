RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Before rush hour really takes off in downtown Raleigh, a watermain break has forced the closure of several blocks Wednesday afternoon.

The break is at the intersection of Hargett Street and Salisbury Street.

The emergency closures is in place so crews can make repairs. Crews are currently at work. The streets are expected to reopen Thursday by 7 a.m.

The following streets are closed:

100-200 blocks Salisbury Street, between Morgan Street and Martin Street

100 block of Hargett Street, between McDowell Street and Fayetteville Street

Drivers should expect slow downs in the area and are asked to avoid the area if possible. Detours are in place to maneuver around the closures. As with any road work, drivers are asked to conscious of workers.

The city says construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.