Bail set at $750,000 each for Virginia duo arrested near Philadelphia vote-counting center

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WAVY) — Bail has been set at $750,000 each for two Virginia men armed with loaded handguns who were arrested Thursday near the Philadelphia Convention Center where votes were being counted.

The news comes the same day images were released of Joshua Macias, 42, and Antonio LaMotta, 61, who traveled from Virginia Beach and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania, police said.

Both men are residents of Chesapeake, Virginia. A spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed the men were charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license (third-degree felony) and carrying a firearm on a public street or public property (first-degree misdemeanor).

Per the Associated Press, a message seeking comment was sent Saturday to the Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court documents as representing LaMotta; no defense attorney was listed for Macias.

Latest News