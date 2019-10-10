Baker creates wedding cake in shape, size of deer

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – A newlywed couple’s wedding cake was quite the bang for their buck.

Pam McNeal, the cake decorating supervisor at Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl, crafted the couple a cake in both the shape and size of a deer.

Shady Maple says the bride and groom brought in the antlers and asked them to make a cake to match.

The buck’s head and neck were carved from Styrofoam, but the back part of the deer is all cake — enough for 250 servings.

The deer cake took about 10 hours to create. It was served to the “deerly” beloved after the wedding on Saturday.

Shady Maple shared a photo of the amazing cake on its Facebook page, and that post has been shared nearly 2,000 times since Saturday.

Look at this amazing specialty cake our Cake Decorating Supervisor, Pam McNeal made. Truly incredible work! Posted by Shady Maple Farm Market on Saturday, October 5, 2019

