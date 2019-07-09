Baker mistakes ‘Moana’ for ‘marijuana’ on birthday cake

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (KRON) – Does Moana sound the same as marijuana to you?

Maybe try saying it really fast.. sound different or the same?

The mix-up prompted quite the surprise to a Georgia woman who picked up her daughter’s birthday cake to find instead of Moana-themed, it was marijuana-themed.

Kensli Davis shared her story and the photos to her Facebook page, saying her mom had ordered the cake through a local bakery and even handed over a picture of her favorite Disney character, Moana.

Somehow the bakery misheard and decorated the 25-year-old’s cake with a large cannabis leaf complete with a green “My Little Pony” horse smoking what appears to be a joint.

“That ice cream cake was still good though,” Davis captioned the post, poking fun at the whole situation.

Her post has since been shared over 10,000 times.

