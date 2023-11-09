RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Miami Beach based mall, Bal Harbour, is planning to bring its first ever Access Pop-Up Shop to Raleigh’s North Hills.

It will feature the following high-end brands:

Balmain

Santa Maria Novella

Frette

Bonpoint

Addict

Assouline

James Perse

“This pop-up shopping center essentially is being created out of 28 shipping containers,” said Matthew Whitman Lazenby, CEO of Whitman Family Development which owns Bal Harbour.

(Courtesy: Bal Harbour Shops)

The pop-up will include covered walkways with fans, a retractable canopy and a fine dining restaurant called “The Whitman” that will seat 150 people, with a full bar and lounge.

It’s the first pop-up shop the company is launching. They chose Raleigh as the first location.

Lazenby says the goal is to bring these high-end brands to areas where they don’t have a presence.

“They have a demonstrated demographic that includes an important ultra-high net worth component with almost just a complete absence of access to luxury brands,” said Lazenby.

The pop-up shops will be housed in the North Hills Main District near the intersection of Six Forks Road and Lassiter Mill Road.

“What we hope that this pop-up shop will do is serve as a traffic generator during the holiday season bringing people who are nearby to north hills more frequently, having them stay longer and hopefully bringing people who are a little further away,” said Lazenby.

Joanna ​Knott has owned her boutique “Monkee’s of Raleigh” in North Hills for 7 years.

She’s just one business owner welcoming the idea of a new pop-up shop coming to the mall.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot of traffic up here. New customers hopefully. So we could not be more excited about it,” said Knott.

Lazenby says North Hills recently expanded their parking garage which he hopes will relieve any parking concerns.

Right now there is no exact date yet on when the pop-up shop will open but Lazenby says they plan on mid to late November.

You can learn more about the shop here.