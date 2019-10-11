Baldwin to become Raleigh’s next mayor after Francis declines a run-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Charles Francis, who finished in second place in Tuesday’s Raleigh Mayoral race, has decided not to pursue a run-off — meaning former City Council Member Mary-Ann Baldwin will become the next mayor of Raleigh.

Francis had the right to request a run-off election because Baldwin did not get over 50 percent of the vote.

Charles Francis

On Friday, Francis said in a news release he was not requesting a run-off.

“I want to thank each and every one of my voters, volunteers, interns, donors and friends for their support, exertions, counsel and prayers throughout this campaign,” the news release said. “You inspired me. Most of all, I want to thank my family for their unflinching loyalty and love.”

Francis said Friday in the news release that a run-off “would require an additional several hundred thousand dollars — more resources than available for an election just three weeks away.”

Francis requested a run-off two years ago, but he lost to current mayor Nancy McFarlane. She received 57.7 percent of the vote in that race. She decided not to run for re-election this year.

