RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You could feel the excitement Friday afternoon as a large crowd gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a $100 million project.

After breaking ground on the site two years ago, Bandwidth, a Raleigh-based software company, opened its new global headquarters located at Edwards Mill Road at Reedy Creek Road—just north of Interstate 40.

The 40-acre campus holds 533,000 square feet of building space and will be home to more than 1,000 employees.

“I’m very blessed by an incredible team that got us here and a syndicate of partners that went above and beyond during really a historic season through a supply chain crisis, labor lock-downs, and COVID,” said Bandwidth CEO and Founder David Morken. He added, “We designed and built this for our team–for our culture.”

In addition to nearly 100 conference rooms, employees at Bandmate Way will also be able to explore the outdoor walking trails, fitness center, amphitheater, and meeting space built from 200-year-old lumber salvaged from the Rocky Mount Mill. The facility will also house a child learning center where employees can have their young children nearby.

“Bandwidth has raised the bar on what it means to be together, physically, in the workplace,” said Morken.

While many companies have shifted to hybrid and remote work, Morken said the company is embracing employees working in person five days a week. He added, “When we work together, innovating and collaborating, magic happens. It creates a vitality and a spirit that elevates how we achieve our mission to serve our customers.”

The CEO started the communications platform in 1999 while living in a duplex with his parents. After establishing Bandwidth in Raleigh, the company has embraced Raleigh’s wealth of talent, surrounding businesses and universities that would help it grow and evolve.

During the Friday celebration, Morken thanked several partners and people who helped the campus come together. Morken specifically thanked North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler and his staff at the Department of Agriculture for allowing the company to purchase the land.

Morken said employees will begin moving into the building next week. He stated, “This place and today celebrates building behind that thesis, really putting wood behind the arrow that is getting people together to work long-term… We’re a global public company. We serve customers in the Fortune 500 and even the Global 2,000 and they will come here and see North Carolina at its finest.”