ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roxboro Police Department is looking for a suspect who officers say robbed a bank on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Carter Bank and Trust on North Main Street in Roxboro.

A man walked into the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money, according to Roxboro police. No weapons were displayed and no threats were made.

(Source: Roxboro Police Department)

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the bank, police said. Roxboro police and Person County sheriff’s deputies searched the surrounding area with K9 units, but the suspects eluded them.

Police said the suspect was wearing a grey T-shirt and bluish/grey shorts, while also wearing a wide-brim beige hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roxboro Police Tip Line at 336-322-6072.