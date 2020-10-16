Barbecue restaurant owner beat up man over bad business review, Fla. police say

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – The owner of an Oldsmar barbecue restaurant was arrested this week after police say he beat up a man who allegedly wrote a negative review about his establishment.

Daniel Ahrens, 60, who owns Georgia Boy’s Bar-B-Que, was arrested for simple battery and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, the victim had received a number of calls and texts from Ahrens threatening to “beat his a**” about a “restaurant review.” The victim appears to be the son of an acquaintance of Ahrens, given the description in the report.

Police say the victim went to Ahrens’ home in Largo to discuss the threatening texts with his mother. When she opened the door, Ahrens allegedly shoved her out of the way and began chasing the victim around in the road until the victim tripped and fell on the ground. Officers say Ahrens “jumped on top of him and struck him several times while the victim covered his face with his arms.” The victim had a large scrape on his knee from the fall, according to the affidavit.

It’s unclear how Ahrens determined who wrote the review. Yelp says the business “is being monitored by its support team for content related to media reports.”

Online jail records show Ahrens was arrested for simple battery and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was also arrested in July for domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated domestic assault and criminal mischief.

He was released Wednesday morning after posting $500 bond.

